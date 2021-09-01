Critical Contrast: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) vs. Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Groupon alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Groupon and Stagwell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 1 4 1 0 2.00 Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Groupon presently has a consensus target price of $42.17, suggesting a potential upside of 70.23%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Stagwell.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon 0.75% 14.81% 0.92% Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72%

Volatility and Risk

Groupon has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Groupon and Stagwell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $1.42 billion 0.52 -$287.93 million ($2.93) -8.45 Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.45 -$228.97 million N/A N/A

Stagwell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Groupon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Groupon beats Stagwell on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.