Critical Contrast: Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) & Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Sphere 3D -166.97% N/A -59.20%

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Digerati Technologies and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digerati Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $0.23, indicating a potential upside of 107.02%. Given Digerati Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 2.44 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -1.85 Sphere 3D $4.85 million 18.00 -$5.78 million N/A N/A

Digerati Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats Sphere 3D on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

