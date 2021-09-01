CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Short Interest Update

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 8,950,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.64. The company had a trading volume of 253,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.66 and a 200 day moving average of $225.49. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

