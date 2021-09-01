CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $358.0-365.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.72 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $8.49 on Wednesday, reaching $272.51. 426,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

