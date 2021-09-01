CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $9.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.49. 510,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.49. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of -382.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.