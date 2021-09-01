CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $9.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.49. 510,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.49. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of -382.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
