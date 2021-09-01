CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $285.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.74.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.49. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

