CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $300.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.48.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.