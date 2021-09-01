Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Insider Sells $411,634.35 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CCK opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Crown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Crown by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 28.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.