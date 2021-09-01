Crown Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $4,568.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,676.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $664.22 or 0.01337107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.46 or 0.00365287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.55 or 0.00347351 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00038578 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002991 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 72% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,924,310 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.