Crypto Sports Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $908.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $313,831.52 and $908.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.