CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTIC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $3.02 on Monday. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.71.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

