CubeSmart Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CubeSmart in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.19.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $30.96 and a 52-week high of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 689,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 84,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after buying an additional 837,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

