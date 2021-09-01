Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5,463.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

