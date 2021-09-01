Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 29.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.48.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.