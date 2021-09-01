Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $130,000 Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after buying an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 372,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 40,145 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,161,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,074,000 after buying an additional 189,865 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $1,778,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

