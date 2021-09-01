Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $146,000 Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 31.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $200,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.