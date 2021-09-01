Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $159,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $673.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.