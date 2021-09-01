Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $90,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $408,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $156.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average is $206.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

