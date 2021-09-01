Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 55 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,406,000 after purchasing an additional 95,560 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.22.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.49. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

