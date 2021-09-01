CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to report $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

CVI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 521,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after buying an additional 606,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 423.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 765,955 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 765,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,504. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

