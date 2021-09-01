CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 216,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,283,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.