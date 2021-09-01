CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Raised by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,786,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,315,000 after purchasing an additional 201,267 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 183,473 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.08.

CYBR opened at $167.94 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.76 and its 200-day moving average is $139.60.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

