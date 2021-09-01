CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CYBN opened at $2.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $447.08 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. CYBIN INC. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that CYBIN INC. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

