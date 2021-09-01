Cyclopharm Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CYC)

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Sunday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 9.01.
Cyclopharm Company Profile
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.