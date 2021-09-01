Cyclopharm Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CYC)

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Sunday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Cyclopharm Company Profile

Cyclopharm Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. It offers diagnostic equipment and consumables used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

