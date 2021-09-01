Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.91. Approximately 4,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 901,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.
DADA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, upped their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after buying an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,333,000 after buying an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after buying an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $20,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.
Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
