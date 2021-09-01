Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.91. Approximately 4,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 901,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

DADA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, upped their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after buying an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,333,000 after buying an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after buying an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $20,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

