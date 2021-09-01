Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,690 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.15. 2,195,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,625. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.