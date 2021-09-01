Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,327,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,948 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust of America comprises 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 2.43% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $142,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 86.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

HTA stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 3,161,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,256. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

