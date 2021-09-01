Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $17.52 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. 12,637,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,392,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

