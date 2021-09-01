Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $29.23 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $29,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.48. 7,276,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,673,604. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.76. The company has a market cap of $333.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.21, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

