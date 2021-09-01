Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $330.18 Million Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,616,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,008 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne makes up about 2.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $330,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONE traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,563. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,940.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

