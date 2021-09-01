Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $36.45 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Twitter worth $36,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.55. 15,118,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,696,166. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $64.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

