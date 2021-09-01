Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $557.91 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,275,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,743 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Simon Property Group worth $557,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.21. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.