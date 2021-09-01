Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $87.75 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $87,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 255,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,113. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

