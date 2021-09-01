Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,087. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

