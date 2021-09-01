DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.63. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 701 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $616.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.58.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at $92,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at $95,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
