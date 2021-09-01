DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.63. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 701 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $616.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.58.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.36. The company had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at $92,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at $95,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

