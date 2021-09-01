DecentBet Market Cap Achieves $590,322.80 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. DecentBet has a total market cap of $590,322.80 and $598.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.49 or 0.00831401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048814 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

