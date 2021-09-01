DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 28,487 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

