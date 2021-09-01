DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.05 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 206.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Prudential Financial by 856.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

