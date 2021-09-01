DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 784,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DSEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

