DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 407,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.