Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Reduced by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 110.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $497,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $96.94. 44,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.21. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,253,559.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

