Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Reduced by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 110.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $497,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DELL traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $96.94. 44,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.21. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
In other Dell Technologies news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,253,559.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
