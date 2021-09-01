Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $206,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.74.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $1,338,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

