Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s current price.

NYSE DLX opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.