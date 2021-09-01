Depth Token Price Reaches $0.0274 on Exchanges (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Depth Token coin can now be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Depth Token has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Depth Token has a total market cap of $14.43 million and $258,509.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00059813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00131240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00833959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00048778 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.