Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.62

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

DWVYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

