Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Issues Earnings Results

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 345.12%.

Shares of DXLG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,052. The firm has a market cap of $380.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.54. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

