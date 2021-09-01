Dev Protocol Price Reaches $5.44 on Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00011126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $140,398.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.79 or 0.00545774 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

