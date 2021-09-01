dHedge DAO Price Reaches $1.23 on Top Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002525 BTC on major exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $21.05 million and $1.67 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00060548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00134226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.43 or 0.00845777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00049915 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,052,208 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

