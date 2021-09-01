DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DIC. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.25 ($20.29).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €15.54 ($18.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 12-month high of €16.84 ($19.81).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

