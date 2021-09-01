Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DATI opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.46.
Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile
