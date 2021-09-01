Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DATI opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.46.

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a Public Accelerator-Incubator. It invests in, develops, and acquires disruptive and innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company was founded on April 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Riverdale, NY.

